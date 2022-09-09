Rabobank Best of The Country: September 10, 2022

Photo / File

This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Rabobank's senior dairy analyst, Emma Higgins, about the latest GDT auction result.

The week's top interviews were:

Christopher Luxon:

National's leader talks mask mandates, pine trees taking over pastoral land, distancing himself from Apostle Brian, the U-turn on KiwiSaver fees and whether this Government is the worst ever.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior dairy analyst comments on a bounce-back this week's GDT auction (up 4.9 per cent, WMP + 5.1 per cent) and she urges some caution with the release of the bank's latest Global Dairy Quarterly Q3 Report - Potential Collision Ahead.

Jacinda Ardern:

The Prime Minister ponders a new British PM, carbon farming, mask mandates and whether she's running the worst government ever.

Graeme Williams:

As Beef + Lamb NZ's latest stock number survey points to a further decline in breeding numbers, predominately driven by afforestation changes, a well-known East Coast farmer is having none of Jacinda's "right tree, right place" rhetoric.

Miles Hurrell:

The chief executive of Fonterra reflects on "nearly meeting the Queen" at her Windsor farm and he comments on a good week at the office for the co-operative with an upward revision for the forecast earnings guidance to 45 to 60 cents per share.

Listen below: