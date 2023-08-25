Rabobank Best of The Country: Saturday, August 26, 2023

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris, to ask him if his bank was profiting at the expense of farmers.

The week's top interviews were:

Damien O’Connor:

We asked the Minister of Agriculture and Trade about this week’s political poll (with Labour now in the death zone of the 20s). Plus, was Labour’s timing tone-deaf around the emissions pricing policy after Fonterra knocked another 25c off the milk price? Were banks ripping off farmers and small businesses to subsidise their home loan portfolio?

Cameron Bagrie:

This week the independent economist commented on fixing v floating your mortgage, whether the banks were ripping us off with their super profits, and why roading and infrastructure spending was so important to the economy.

Andrew Stewart:

Fourth-generation Rangitikei sheep and beef farmer had had a gutsful and he let rip on Facebook about the Government’s ag emissions policy released on Friday 18.

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank defended his bank and said it was not profiting at the expense of farmers, rather it was there to help its clients through downturns.

Winston Peters:

The NZ First leader had his say on Shane Jones on TikTok, politicians using social media, and his party’s ag emissions policy.

Jane Smith:

North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, warned us of the perils of the ESG concept that was taking over our companies and co-ops.

Mark de Lautour:

The chief executive of Open Country Dairy fired a bit of a shot across the bows of Fonterra as he talked about a challenging first few months in the top job.

Bill Osborne:

Time for a fan-boy moment for Jamie Mackay as he talked about rugby, farming and business with one of his schoolboy rugby All Black heroes.

