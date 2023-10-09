Rabobank Best of The Country: October 7, 2023

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s chief executive Todd Charteris, for the launch of the Good Deeds initiative for 2024.

The week's top interviews were:

Damien O’Connor:

We welcome back a long-standing contributor, for perhaps the final time on the show, in his capacity as Minister of Agriculture and Trade. But will we play nicely or will the gloves come off just one more time? We talked to the Mood of the Boardroom’s Most Effective Minister about his good work on FTAs and M. Bovis. Then there was the bad news. The avalanche/tidal wave of new regulations. Sacrificing farmers on the Altar of Climate Change. And the woke and wasteful government spending.

Derek Daniell:

One of New Zealand’s leading sheep breeders has come out with a “Sheep Farmer’s Alternative Budget”. He reckoned New Zealand was getting poorer, fast, and no one was talking about it, or offering some tangible solutions. “Go woke, go broke,” he said!

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank kicked off our Good Deeds promo. And should “woke’ banks be pushing climate change targets when it comes to their lending risk margins?

Todd McClay:

We asked National’s agriculture spokesman about his immediate priorities if, and when, he is the next Minister of Ag. Plus was he keen to ship Winston Peters off to a far-flung foreign land?

Jane Smith:

North Otago farmer, and political tragic, who’s sick of the election campaign and politicians. She went way back in history, somewhat tongue in cheek, to ancient Greek times to come up with a better way of picking our leaders.

Listen below: