Rabobank Best of The Country: October 28, 2023

Andrew Hoggard and Grant McCallum:

They’re the new kids on the block - two former farmer correspondents now newly-elected politicians, for Act and the Nats respectively.

Nadia Lim and Carlos Bagrie:

New Zealand’s power celebrity farming couple is back on our screens, but when can we expect Season 2 of Nadia’s Farm? This week we talked about broken promises due to a broken back, organic market gardens, award-winning meat, precious eggs and brewing beer.

Sally Rae and Myfanwy Alexander:

We talked to the ODT’s award-winning ag journo her Otago Daily Times-Rural Life Year of the Farmer initiative and we talked to the winner - a contract milker on a 1000-cow farm in North Otago.

Ben Picton:

Rabobank’s Sydney-based senior macro strategist pondered what effect the escalating Israel-Gaza conflict would have on world money and ag markets.

Bruce Cameron:

This week we tracked down the Chairman of Zespri in Belgium to talk about promising kiwifruit returns, the Rugby World Cup and historical tourism on the Western Front.

