Rabobank Best of The Country: October 21, 2023

This week on the Best of The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Rabobank’s senior dairy analyst Emma Higgins, to find out more about the latest Global Dairy Trade Auction result.

The week's top interviews were:

Christopher Luxon:

After a clean sweep of the provinces, we asked the incoming Prime Minister what that meant for farmers. Just how farmer-friendly was the new government going to be? Would Todd McClay be the next Minister of Agriculture and Trade? And was he (Luxon) claiming glory for the All Blacks’ victory on day one of his new job?

Stewart Mitchell:

‘Tis the season for A&P Shows, with Poverty Bay last week and Hawke’s Bay this week. But the Mother of all A&P Shows is Canterbury - The NZ Agricultural Show. This week we yarned to the chairman of the Canterbury A&P Association about the challenges facing the country’s biggest animal show after Covid cancellations in two of the past three years. We also talked a bit of footy with the former chairman of the NZRU.

Richard Burke:

Leaderbrand’s chief executive gave an update on how Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti growers were faring eight months on from Cyclone Gabrielle. He also sang the praises of the underappreciated asparagus and speculated on the future of heat-loving watermelons. Plus, he talked about what the change in government meant for the produce sector and what growers would be looking for from the new agriculture minister.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank senior dairy analyst took a closer look at the fourth positive GDT result in a row and remained “cautiously optimistic” whilst keeping an eye on China. She also commented on whether the Israel-Hamas war would affect New Zealand agriculture.

Kevin “Smiley” Barrett:

It’s Farmside Footy with our man on the ground at the Rugby World Cup in France; who has three sons in the starting lineup for today’s semi-final. He spilled the beans on one of his touring party who got red-carded and sent home for breaking the rules.

Listen below: