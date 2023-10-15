Rabobank Best of The Country: October 14, 2023

Photo / Jane Ferguson

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s general manager of country banking, Bruce Weir, to find out more about the bank’s latest Rural Confidence Survey.

The week's top interviews were:

Dan Steele:

You know you’ve got a good farming story when you’ve featured on Country Calendar three times! Blue Duck Station has, and this week a wonderful book was released recognising the land, the rivers and the people of one of New Zealand’s most unique farming, conservation and tourism businesses.

Doug Avery:

The Resilient Farmer paid tribute to Dr Tom Mulholland - a man who touched many lives, a larger-than-life character who looked after thousands, but ultimately couldn’t look after himself.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent talked about his RWC quarter-final experience this weekend in Marseille, a heatwave on his arable farm, floods in Scotland and record low sheep numbers in England.

Bruce Weir:

Rabobank’s GM Country Banking casts his eye over the bank’s latest Rural Confidence Survey which found farmer confidence at a new record low of -72 per cent, surpassing the previous record low of -71 per cent, recorded in quarter four, 2022.

Sir Don McKinnon:

We talked to an iconic Kiwi who’s been one of the driving forces behind the launch of the NZ Liberation Museum - Te Arawhata - in Le Quesnoy, France. It commemorates the triumph of Kiwi soldiers who liberated the people of the small French town from four years of German occupation during World War II. It’s New Zealand’s first memorial museum in Europe for Kiwi soldiers who died on the Western Front.

Listen below: