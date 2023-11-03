Rabobank Best of The Country: November 4, 2023

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s chief executive Todd Charteris to announce the winner of the Good Deeds competition.

The week's top interviews were:

Sir John Key:

The former Prime Minister joined us to talk farming, footy, the Chinese economy and Winston Peters.

Ian Kirkpatrick:

The patron of New Zealand Rugby (NZR), and All Blacks legend, shared his frustration at the direction our national game is heading in. Plus, we talked about weather and track conditions in his home farming patch of Poverty Bay.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent talked about William Webb Ellis, Wayne Barnes and too much rain for British farmers.

Todd Charteris and Hamish Brown:

We announced the winner of our Rabobank Good Deeds competition. We selected Beaconsfield Primary School in South Canterbury as the winner of the $5k and day’s labour from Rabobank and The Country to resurrect a wetland.

Jane Smith:

North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, who had been doing some serious thinking in the tailing pen about sheep in wolves’ clothing. She reckoned our biggest enemy right now appeared to be the suffocating compliance narrative from righteous processor companies, some of our co-ops and all of our banks. She reckoned we could be jumping from the frying pan to an unknowingly boiling pot post-election without knowing it.

