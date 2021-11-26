Rabobank Best of The Country - November 27, 2021

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's Melbourne-based analyst Michael Harvey, for an update on the Australian dairy market.

This week's top interviews were:

Graeme Williams:

The East Coast farmer is also a bush poet. He awoke at 2am on Monday morning and put pen to paper in a plea to the Prime Minister to put an end to carbon farming.

Jim van der Poel:

The Chair of Dairy NZ urged farmers to have their say on an alternative emissions pricing framework (using a split-gas approach), rather than have the government put agriculture into the ETS.

Ben O'Carroll:

This North Canterbury sheep scanner is running 111km, in one day, from the Cheviot Trust Hotel to The Carlton Hotel in Christchurch for Movember, to raise money for men's mental health.

Michael Harvey:

Rabobank's Melbourne-based analyst updated the Australian dairy market, including Fonterra's ownership review of Fonterra Australia. We also looked at reduced global supply and why Covid was restraining demand in developing regions such as South East Asia.

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM denied she had only met with farmer groups three times in 2021 but said protest group Groundswell was not on her "to do" list. She also denied that she was a "media control freak" and confirmed New Zealand would never impose an Austrian-like national vaccine mandate.

