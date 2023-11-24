Rabobank Best of The Country: November 25, 2023

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank Global Animal Protein Analyst, Angus Gidley-Baird, to discuss the bank’s latest Global Beef Quarterly report.

Damien O’Connor - Part One:

On Tuesday’s show, we congratulated the outgoing Minister of Trade for “gold watch” efforts representing us at APEC in San Francisco.

Damien O’Connor - Part Two:

But then the gloves came off and the niceties stopped as we debated the outgoing Government’s unworkable freshwater reforms.

Matt Chisholm:

We caught up with a former television “celebrity” who had joined the ranks of Southdown stud sheep breeding celebrity. Plus, we previewed the rural telethon - The Big Feed - coming up next month out of Lincoln University, aiming to raise more than one million meals for those in need.

Angus Gidley-Baird:

We found Rabobank’s Sydney-based Global Animal Protein Analyst in Armidale (Northern NSW) as we discussed the bank’s latest Global Beef Quarterly report, which said beef prices are now a “tale of two hemispheres”.

Shane Jones:

We’d been struggling to get anything out of our politicians recently, but on Wednesday’s show, we figured the self-proclaimed Prince of the Provinces would break the PC shackles and give us something. The Harvard graduate commented on the Kennedy assassination (60 years on) and what job he hoped to get in the new Cabinet. The Minister of Māori Affairs? Minister of Regional Development? Perhaps another Provincial Growth Fund was in the offing?

