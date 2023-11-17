Rabobank Best of The Country: November 18, 2023

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Mason Ball, who had written a book about his legendary cartoonist father, Murray.

The week's top interviews were:

Andrew Hoggard and Grant McCallum:

Two dairy farmers found themselves in political Beehive limbo while Winston Peters made up his mind about the formation of the new Government

Jane Smith:

North Otago sheep and beef farmer, award-winning environmentalist, and now Swanndri-wearing pin-up girl for the Methane Science Accord. We talked about the practicality of reducing on-farm emissions and the difference between measuring “emissions intensity” and “gross emissions”.

Gareth Kiernan:

The Chief Forecaster at Infometrics said there were increasing questions being raised in the provinces about how hard the hit to the primary sector, and by extension the broader New Zealand economy, might be from lower export prices. But despite the challenges posed by lower export prices, it was still the high interest rates that would hit the wider economy harder this year and next.

Bruce Cotterill:

Leading business adviser, author, columnist and podcaster tried to get his head around why sheep farmers were paid so poorly for lamb.

Mason Ball:

Ball wrote a book about his legendary cartoonist father - Murray Ball: A Cartoonist’s Life - and it turned out there was much more to Murray Ball than Footrot Flats.

