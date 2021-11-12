Rabobank Best of The Country - November 13, 2021

This week on The Best of The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris, to find out how Movember efforts were coming along.

This week's top interviews were:

Laurie Paterson:

We spoke to Groundswell NZ's co-founder to find out how the "Mother of all Protests" was shaping up.

Kate Hesson:

The Seafood Sector Support Network Trust launched firstmate.org.nz in June to help people in the seafood sector stay on course. We caught up with Trustee Kate Hesson to see how it was going.

Richard Burke:

LeaderBrand's chief executive said damage from last week's storm in Gisborne had affected spinach and rocket crops. He also talked about a new greenhouse being built to protect crops from future weather events.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive talked about a new office in Gore that uses wool from the bank's farmers for carpet. We also found out how his Movember moving and fundraising was going and talked Surfing for Farmers.

David Baines:

The chief executive of NZPork updated the industry and threw in some handy tips on interpreting labelling to ensure your Christmas ham was genuinely "made in New Zealand."

Cam Lewis:

We caught up with the co-owner of Tendertips, a 100ha asparagus growing operation in Levin, to find out why asparagus farmers were facing a "terrible, devastating" season.

