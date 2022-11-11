Rabobank Best of The Country: November 12, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s red meat expert Genevieve Steven, for a chat about the bank’s latest Commodity Outlook report.

The week's top interviews were:

David Seymour:

We ask the Act Party leader if he’s going to be our next Deputy Prime Minister or Minister of Finance. And is a vote for Winston a vote for Jacinda?

Mike Barham:

We catch up with the man behind the proposed crowd-funding purchase of the 40,000-stock unit, 5000 ha Mangaohane Station to prevent it from going to pine trees and carbon farming.

Genevieve Steven:

Rabobank’s red meat expert says the industry is facing some serious headwinds as she comments on the bank’s latest Commodity Outlook report.

Damien O’Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade scored a 9 out of 10 rating from the Herald’s Audrey Young. A big improvement on his 4/10 twelve months ago. But what would the farmers of New Zealand give him? The gloves came off on The Country this week as we debated his, and the government’s, performance.

Doug Avery:

The Resilient Farmer says “if ya can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em” as the Avery family looks to plant 7 per cent of their award-winning Marlborough sheep and beef farm in trees. And this is from a farm that has been described as having the “lowest emissions, intensity meat production system in the world”. So where does that leave your average sheep and beef farm and farmer?

