Rabobank Best of The Country: November 11, 2023

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s head of sustainable business development, Blake Holgate, for a chat about how much Kiwis spend on food each week.

The week's top interviews were:

Steven Joyce:

The former “Mr Fixit” and “Minister for Everything” in the last National Government was quite happy to not be around the negotiation table this time round with Winston Peters, but he was nonetheless confident Christopher Luxon could form a stable government. But what job would Winnie get?

Blake Holgate:

Rabobank’s head of sustainable business development said recent research, in association with food charity KiwiHarvest, showed households now spent an average of $238 a week on food (up 9 per cent from a year ago), and 21 per cent spent more than $300 a week. It also showed those who identified as vegetarian remained unchanged at 9 per cent, while vegans dropped to 3 per cent (from 5 per cent last year). He said that could be for multiple reasons. The buzz over meat alternatives may have gone slightly, but there was also increased awareness of red meat benefits, and the cost of eating vegan may be another factor.

Dame Lynda Topp:

Fish & Game New Zealand launched a public awareness campaign to hook New Zealanders on the experience of freshwater fishing and hunting. We talk to a Kiwi icon getting behind the Rewild campaign.

Wayne Langford:

The president of Federated Farmers is “cautiously optimistic” about where Fonterra landed with its long-awaited on-farm emissions reduction target. The co-operative is targeting a 30 per cent intensity reduction in on-farm emissions by 2030 (from a 2018 baseline) which will see it further reduce the emissions profile of its products (86 per cent of Fonterra’s emissions come from on-farm).

Damien O’Connor:

The outgoing Minister of Agriculture reflected on the past six years in the job, the highs and the lows, turning down several OIO requests for forestry conversion on his way out the door, and whether he had any regrets about the tsunami of regulations he foisted upon farmers.

