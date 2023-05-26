Rabobank Best of The Country: May 27, 2023

Photo / File

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobankk’s Sydney-based Macroeconomic Strategist, Ben Picton, for a global economic update.

Christopher Luxon:

We asked National’s leader for his Budget reaction, whether he was Captain cliché, his pick for the OCR. Plus, was it corporate welfare and virtue signalling at NZ Steel - or are we saving the planet?

James Robertson:

We continue our series on Old Young Farmers of the Year. This week it was the turn of the 2019 Grand Final winner, these days domiciled in Shanghai working for Fonterra.

Sandra Matthews:

The Chair of Rural Women NZ, an East Coast farmer, gave us a cyclone recovery update, asked for help and asked that we don’t forget her region.

Ben Picton:

Rabobank’s Sydney-based Macroeconomic Strategist comments on Wednesday’s OCR announcement (interest rates higher for longer?) and he provides a global economic update.

Miles Hurrell:

The chief executive of Fonterra had good news and bad news. The good news was the dividend is up, and the proposed capital return had been brought forward. The bad news was the milk price for this season and next, is down!

Chris Hipkins:

The Prime Minister pondered polls, power, tax cuts, the OCR and whether his Government was going down the 2008 nanny-state rabbit hole of lecturing the great unwashed about showers and shower heads.

