Rabobank Best of The Country: March 26, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Melbourne-based Rabobank senior analyst Michael Harvey, who warned about ongoing food inflation.

This week's top interviews were:

Polly Harding:

This high-profile radio celebrity had gone farming with her partner in Wairarapa and was promoting an online fitness programme for rural folk.

Graham Mourie:

The former All Blacks captain is a Captain of Industry these days. We talked about Southern Pastures, Lewis Road Creamery's premium butter offering and his re-election to the board of the QEII National Trust.

Jacinda Ardern:

We asked the Prime Minister why the productive on-farm ag sector was not able to access lower diesel prices. We also debated announcements about announcements and whether the Pulpit of Truth was being used for "maximum theatre"? Plus, will she miss Simon Bridges and which Nat would she choose for a dinner date?

Michael Harvey:

Rabobank's Melbourne-based senior analyst commented on effects on the downstream markets following the Omicron peak and said watch out for ongoing food inflation and the resultant thrifty consumers. (More in the March NZ Agribusiness Monthly).

Christopher Luxon:

We asked the National Party Leader (in Levin) what he would have done differently if it was him standing at the Pulpit of Truth this week? Plus, we looked at the cost of living crisis and, with Simon Bridges gone, were the liberals taking over the Nats?

