Rabobank Best of The Country: June 4, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank agricultural analyst Genevieve Steven to find out more about the recently-released June Agribusiness Monthly report.

This week's top interviews were:

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

With the world facing an increasing food crisis, do we need to go down the track of gene editing (or precision plant breeding as some prefer to call it) or should we follow Dr Mike Joy's advice and cut the nation's dairy herd by 90% to save the planet?

Winston Peters:

The NZ First leader talks Presidents, polls and Nanaia Mahuta's ultra-woke Maori co-governance re-engineering programme - saying she's been too busy trying to get Maori to take over New Zealand that she's failed to notice China taking over the Pacific!

Genevieve Steven:

Is a Rabobank Ag Analyst, specialising in beef and sheep meat, who casts her eye over the bank's June Agribusiness Monthly Report, subtitled Firm Prices to Kick Winter Off.

Don Carson:

The PR Guy for the New Zealand Forest Owners Association says world-wide demand for wood (as opposed to timber) is set to increase four-fold by 2050, plus we look at how carbon farming and pastoral farming could live together in harmony in future.

Chris Luxon:

The National Party leader joins us live in the studio to discuss wokeness, Winston, Nanaia Mahuta's "ultra-woke Maori co-governance re-engineering programme". We also discuss the cost-of-living crisis and what to do about the supermarket duopoly?

