Rabobank Best of The Country: June 17, 2023

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at Fieldays, to ask him whether He Waka Eke Noa was dead.

The week's top interviews were:

Todd McClay:

National’s spokesman for agriculture gave us a sneak preview of the party’s plan for reducing agricultural emissions, ahead of the 1 pm Monday embargo.

Derelee Potroz-Smith:

We asked the co-founder of start-up tech company Woolchemy, which is in the business of creating wool-based hygiene products, if woollen nappies held the key to our strong wool woes?

Sir David Fagan:

We caught up with a former world champion shearing legend on his way to the World Shearing Champs in Scotland at the Royal Highland Show. We looked at the prospects for a very strong Kiwi contingent.

Jane Smith:

She’s a North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist. This week we asked her if she thought we were a “very negative, wet, whiny, inward-looking country”? Have we lost the plot and do we need to get our mojo back? And what did she make of National’s new plan for reducing emissions?

Chris Hipkins:

We spoke to the Prime Minister at Fieldays where he insisted He Waka Eke Noa wasn’t dead. He also pondered whether this news could alienate farmer voters in an election year. He talked about scrapping a proposed fertiliser tax and the government finally delivering on its 2020 promise to tighten up the conversion of farmland to forestry.

