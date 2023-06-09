Rabobank Best of The Country: June 10, 2023

Photo / File

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s senior analyst Emma Higgins, to take a look at the latest GDT result and the prospects for red meat for the coming season.

The week's top interviews were:

Murray McPhail:

We caught up with the founder and director of LeaderBrand, who was recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours for his contribution to the horticulture industry.

Christopher Luxon:

We asked the National Party leader why he was better in person than on television. Plus, what were the Nats going to do regarding He Waka Eke Noa, the fertiliser tax and housing gobbling up some of our best farmland?

Emma Higgins:

We asked Rabobank’s senior analyst if the $8 milk price for the 23/24 season is now under threat. And what are the prospects for red meat for the coming season? Are all our eggs in a Chinese basket?

Winston Peters:

The NZ First leader talked about Fieldays, He Waka Eke Noa, a government in self-destruct mode, ageism and Ronald Reagan.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of our leading primary sector academics asks - where does the primary sector fit in when it comes to managed retreat?

Syd Slee:

We go back in time 45 years to 1978 and a farmer protest that shocked the nation, when 250 farmers slaughtered up to 1,500 sheep in the centre of Invercargill, in a last-ditch desperate plea to stop prolonged industrial in the meat industry.

