Rabobank Best of The Country: July 29, 2023

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay found out more about a new financial literacy teaching resource launched by Rabobank and food education charity Garden to Table.

The week’s top interviews were:

Emma Poole and Tim Dangen:

It’s the Dynamic Dangen Duo Panel. The 55th and 54th, respectively, FMG Young Farmers of the Year, and siblings, come from an over-achieving family raised on a Murawai beef farm. This week Poole talked about her first couple of weeks wearing the Cloak of Knowledge and Dangen explained why he’d taken up a role as an ambassador for MPI.

Victoria Bernard:

Rabobank, and food education charity Garden to Table, have launched a new financial literacy teaching resource to develop and strengthen money management skills among New Zealand school children. We got the low down on this new ten-lesson teaching unit that helps students build their financial literacy skills by undertaking everyday garden and cooking activities.

Angus Simms and Alistair Niven:

We talked to the founder of, and a grower for, Wonky Box - a company passionate about making cosmetically-challenged fruit and vegetables affordable for Kiwis in a cost-of-living crisis.

Damien O’Connor:

We asked the Minister of Agriculture and Trade whether he’d picked up any new ministerial portfolios, as one of the few remaining walking wounded in the Labour Cabinet. Plus, we talked about David Parker throwing his Revenue portfolio toys, Kiri Allan’s sad exit from politics, pandering to census non-compliers and gangs, and why the Government wasn’t backing farmers and wool carpets in schools. And are the lunatics running the asylum?

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, responded to some of Damien O’Connor’s more confusing comments.

