Rabobank Best of The Country: July 24, 2023

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Wairarapa accountant Lawrence Field who is running Rabobank’s Financial Skills Workshop.

The week's top interviews were:

Christopher Luxon:

(Just hours before the Tesla shocker - no pun intended) the National Party leader discussed recession, Fieldays, his agricultural emissions pricing plan, and what to do with the gangs.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK correspondent was rapt his Farmer Time education programme is taking off in New Zealand with 1000 students participating in 2022. We also talked about Boris, Brexit and how the UK Groundswell is different from ours.

Chris Hipkins:

(Just hours before the Michael Wood bombshell) we asked the Prime Minister about his new cosy relationship with Mike Hosking, the latest political poll, whether a step back on the ETS was the death knell for forestry, and whether he’d be overawed by President Xi Jinping on his upcoming visit to China.

Lawrence Field:

We meet the Wairarapa accountant (and former 1995 Sharemilker of the Year) who runs Rabobank’s Financial Skills Workshop. He said it was all about taking control of your finances in response to the volatility in the current environment - be that product prices, extreme weather, on-farm inflation and increased interest rates.

Shane Jones:

The Prince of the Provinces goes to war with the gangs and wokeness!

