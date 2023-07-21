Rabobank Best of The Country: July 22, 2023

Photo / File

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s senior agricultural analyst Emma Higgins, to ask whether an $8 milk price is now under threat.

The week's top interviews were:

Shane Jones:

We asked the self-titled Prince of the Provinces whether Winston and NZ First were heading down a conspiratorial rabbit hole in a desperate bid to win votes. Plus, he had plenty to say about the Greens, Chris Hipkins, Christopher Luxon and “that ankle biter”, David Seymour.

Richard Barge:

The NZ Hemp Industries Association Chair talked about the undoubted qualities of this “wonder crop”, that can feed, clothe and house us. But does the burgeoning industry have an image problem with the association with wacky backy and bearded hippies? And why can’t we feed the by-products to animals?

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent, and poster boy for regenerative agriculture, wants to “Make Soil Great Again”. Plus, we talked about the farming season, farming solar panels and a great couple of weeks of sport in the UK.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank’s senior agricultural analyst explained plummeting red meat returns and we asked whether an $8 milk price was now under threat.

Chris Hipkins:

In what sounded somewhat like a man in denial, the Prime Minister talked about his “Captain’s Call” on a wealth tax, a misfire from Christopher Luxon and his suitability for the top job, the FTA with the EU, the cost of speed bumps, and whether Labour had crashed the carbon market.

