Rabobank Best of The Country: July 1, 2023

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s Chicago-based senior consumer food analyst, Thomas Bailey, for a yarn about disruptive food products.

The week's top interviews were:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader had some fun at the expense of the Prime Minister’s “Two Plane” trade trip to China, plus we talked about the importance of the $20 billion export Chinese trade, the state of their economy and whether Christopher Luxon was cutting Act’s lunch when it came to law and order.

Cameron Bagrie:

Independent economist said he’d rather be a farmer than an Auckland property developer over the next 12-18 months. We also looked at the plummeting tax take and why the government was now paying the price for being ideologues rather than practising pragmatic economics.

Thomas Bailey:

Rabobank’s Chicago-based senior consumer food analyst said that, while the hype is over for disruptive food products, incremental innovation was back on. You can read all about it in a new report, Disruptive Food Products Prove to be More Hype than Bite.

Winston Peters:

The NZ First leader (and former Foreign Minister) commented on the Prime Minister’s diplomatic mission to China, blamed the Nats for the 757 “Two-Plane” debacle, and sang the praises of his own performance in the Dunedin Town Hall last Sunday.

Jane Smith:

North Otago farmer, and former winner of the BFEAs, got on her Supermarket Soapbox in Oamaru this week, in defence of farmers and food producers.

