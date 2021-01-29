Rabobank Best of The Country - January 30, 2021

This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank senior dairy analyst Emma Higgins, to take a look at the bank's annual Agribusiness Outlook report.

This week's top interviews are:

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and environmentalist reckoned "objects in the rear vision mirror were closer than they appeared", as she pondered what was in store for 2021.

Pita Alexander:

The Christchurch accountant of 50 years standing, is also a globe-trotting raconteur and a very wise man. We looked at his latest crystal ball gazing offering; What does the future hold for New Zealand and it's people?

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank senior dairy analyst, and co-author of the bank's annual flagship report Agribusiness Outlook 2021, looked at this year's prospects for dairy, beef, sheep, horticulture, wine and (the elephant in the room) regulation.

Judith Collins:

A refreshed National Party leader discussed the MIQ debacle, her state of the nation speech on Tuesday and the big issues facing us in 2021, She also talked about running a John Key-style corporate caucus and spending her summer break writing a thriller novel.

Don Carson:

A man who has worn many hats PR hats in the primary sector congratulated DairyNZ. Plus, we asked him what changes were in store for farmers, with the release on Monday of the Climate Change Commission's recommendations, on our national response to our obligations under the Paris Agreement.

