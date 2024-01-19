Rabobank Best of The Country: January 20, 2024

This week on the Best of The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Rabobank’s Michael Harvey to talk about another positive GDT auction.

The week's top interviews were:

John Brakenridge:

We catch up with the man who has been described as transforming New Zealand’s Merino industry. Last year he stepped down as chief executive of NZ Merino Company after 27 years in the role. He was also made a New Companion of the NZ Order of Merit in the New Year’s Honours - for services to the New Zealand food and fibre sectors and the Merino industry.

Michael Harvey:

Rabobank senior analyst takes a look at another positive 2024 Global Dairy Trade auction and the dairy sector in general.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent provides an update on record export volumes of lamb and mutton in December and for the 2023 calendar year (which is snookering New Zealand at present). He also talks about the impact that the Red Sea debacle is having on Aussie agribusiness, and whether barley exports have picked up in the wake of the Chinese tariffs being lifted. Plus, what in the name of all things Aussie is the “bum-breathing turtle”?

Wayne McLaughlin:

We catch up with a logging transport operator, and part-time Cambridge farmer, who is also the father of IndyCar Series champion Scott McLaughlin. He talks about the McLaughlin family’s farming background.

Lynda Coppersmith:

FMG Young Farmer of the Year’s chief executive says preparations for the new season are in full swing, with the regional finals kicking off in Otago Southland on February 9.

Listen below: