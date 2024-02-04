Rabobank Best of The Country: February 3, 2024

Photo / Alan Gibson

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s global animal protein analyst, Angus Gidley-Baird, to find out more about the outlook for beef.

The week's top interviews were:

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, had come in from mustering the back block, where she’d been contemplating running a “Bootcamp for Bureaucrats” on her farm.

Angus Gidley-Baird:

Rabobank’s Sydney-based global animal protein analyst had an update on the global outlook for beef. He also explained how a wet Aussie summer could benefit New Zealand farmers.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand’s leading farming academics took a look at food consumption trends and why red meat was good for you and the planet. And this is coming from a vegetarian of nearly 50 years standing.

Shane Jones - Part 1:

For the first time in 2024, we welcomed to The Country the self-titled “Prince of the Provinces” who is now the Minister of Regional Development, Resources, and Fisheries. Nothing was off limits, including scathing commentary on the Greens, the forthcoming Battle of Waitangi, farming, forestry and fishing.

Shane Jones - Part 2:

The “Prince of the Provinces” talks about European farmer protests and the US Election.

Wayne Langford:

On Thursday’s show, we asked the president of Federated Farmers if the industry-good body was having a “love-in” with the farmer protest group Groundswell, in an effort to have “one voice” for Rural New Zealand. Plus, we reflected on some of the maiden speeches of the new rural MPs (with former Feds president Andrew Hoggard due later that day).

Listen below: