Rabobank Best of The Country: February 26, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's ag analyst Genevieve Steven, to find out about the bank's latest Beef Quarterly Report.

This week's top interviews were:

Julia Jones:

The Head of Insight at NZX took a global look at the dairy market. She also spoke about the Russia/Ukraine issue, as someone who was dispatched there by KPMG in 2014 last time tensions spilled over to an invasion.

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM pondered the Wellington protest and what her government was going to do about carbon farming.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

This week the farming academic was the keynote speaker at the East Coast Farming Expo in Wairoa, where she addressed the gathered sheep and beef farmers about the future of their industry in the face of the carbon farming challenge.

Nadine Tunley:

The chief executive of Horticulture NZ commented on some extreme challenges (including mental health) facing the industry, despite the good returns on offer.

Genevieve Steven:

We chatted to Rabobank's ag analyst about the bank's latest Beef Quarterly Report which talked about strong demand continuing to support elevated prices for NZ beef farmers, but how a raft of processing challenges had placed the industry in a race against time to capitalise on those strong returns.

Christopher Luxon:

The National Party leader had his say on state of the economy, whether he had broken ranks with Jacinda Ardern over the Wellington protest, why the Nats were suddenly attracting younger voters and whether Donald Trump was unhinged when he called Putin a "genius".

Listen below: