Rabobank Best of The Country: February 17, 2024

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Stefan Vogel, Rabobank’s general manager for RaboResearch, Australia and New Zealand, to find out more about how the Red Sea crisis is affecting Kiwi exporters and importers.

The week’s top interviews were:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader was buoyed by the latest Curia poll, which appeared to show voter support for his Treaty Principles debate/discussion. Plus, we also discussed the prospect of rising interest rates and whether the cure was worse than the disease.

Te Radar:

The voice behind the FMG Young Farmer Contest reviewed the first of the Regional Finals.

He said Zac Thomas, a 29-year-old sheep, beef and arable farmer was now one step closer to taking out one of New Zealand’s most prestigious farming awards after being crowned the Season 56 Otago Southland region winner.





Jane Smith:

The straight-talking and award-winning North Otago farmer took time off the handpiece crutching lambs to have a crack at the Waitaki District Council over property rights. She sounded a sobering warning for farmers across the country.

Paul Paynter:

The chief executive of Yummy Fruit (and Hawke’s Bay apple grower) was just back from a trade trip to Berlin. One year after Cyclone Gabrielle, he said that, on the face of it, the corporate industry looked like it was recovering well - but at an individual there were many growers wiped out or critically wounded.

Stefan Vogel:

The general manager for RaboResearch, Australia and New Zealand said trade logistics were set to once again become increasingly challenging for New Zealand’s agriculture sector with the escalating tensions in the Red Sea and Suez Canal disrupting global trade.

Winston Peters:

In the absence of the Prime Minister, who was at day one of the Southern Fieldays, we yarned to the Deputy Prime Minister about Cyclone Gabrielle, the wicked waste surrounding the Job Seekers Benefit and Three Waters, whether he was still driving one of Jacinda’s EVs, and was there ageism in politics?

