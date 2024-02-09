Rabobank Best of The Country: February 10, 2024

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s senior ag analyst, Emma Higgins, to find out more about her 2024 Agribusiness Outlook.

The week's top interviews were:

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent commented on the varying reasons for farmer protests, across the English Channel, in Europe.

Miles Hurrell:

We asked the chief executive of Rabobank if an $8 milk price was on the cards after the latest increase in the GDT auction - up 4.2 per cent (WMP +3.4 per cent, Butter +10.3 per cent).

Todd McClay:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade said help was at hand for the sheep meat industry and he was bullish about an FTA with India. Plus, we looked at challenging trade conditions with China and how the Nats proposed to make life easier down on the farm.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank’s senior ag analyst - and co-author of the bank’s 2024 Agribusiness Outlook, titled Smooth Sailing or Choppy Waters? - said New Zealand needed to ride the wave of change in 2024, with three prevailing undercurrents - central bank actions, the recovery of the Chinese economy, and geopolitical tensions and conflict.

Carlos Bagrie:

We were joined by one-half of New Zealand’s foremost farming celebrity couple ahead of Season 2 of Nadia’s Farm.

