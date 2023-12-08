Rabobank Best of The Country: December 9, 2023

Photo / Alan Gibson

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s senior agriculture analyst, Emma Higgins, to find out more about the bank’s Global Farmers Master Class.

The week's top interviews were:

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

We discussed the hypocrisy of Cop28 with one of New Zealand’s leading farming academics, as clean-green New Zealand was awarded the Fossil of the Day award at the Climate Change talkfest in Dubai.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank’s senior agriculture analyst looks back on the 10-day Global Farmers Master Class which saw 28 farmers from five continents and 12 different countries gather from around the world to address global food security.

Shane Jones:

The Prince of the Provinces now finds himself back from the political wilderness and back in Parliament. We asked the self-titled Matua Shane about his war with woke and Te Pāti Māori, and what he will do for the provinces, wearing his Minister of Regional Development hat.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra’s chief executive commented on a strong Q1 performance, which resulted in the co-op lifting the forecast milk price to a midpoint of $7.50, lifting the forecast earnings per share by five cents to 50-65c, and an 85 per cent lift in profit to $392 million.

Nicola Grigg:

We caught up with the National Party’s new associate agriculture minister, with the responsibility for horticulture, and asked - Who is she? What are her farming background? What are her aspirations for the next three years?

