Rabobank Best of The Country: December 3, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with a couple of rural wellbeing ambassadors at Fieldays, Matt Chisholm and Sam Whitelock.

The week's top interviews were:

Steve Maharey:

In the first in our series of interviews with “Steves who could have been Prime Minister”, we catch up with the former Labour Cabinet Minister and Vice Chancellor of Massey University to get his thoughts on the state of the nation and the world economy.

Steven Joyce:

We continue our series on “Steves who could have been Prime Minister”. Today we ponder the state of the nation and the future of farming.

Damien O’Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade takes a closer look at the SOPI report, including dairy, red meat, and horticulture. He also talks about the Government’s sequestration announcement, carbon farming, and how he’s been received at Fieldays.

Winston Peters:

New Zealand First’s leader pays a surprise visit to The Country, to set the record straight on Mackay’s claim that he’d actually asked to be on the show. He also says he’s here to talk farming - not politics.

Matt Chisholm and Sam Whitelock:

The Rural Support Trust ambassador chats about mental health and Nadia’s Farm, and Farmstrong’s ambassador (and All Black legend) talks a bit of Fieldays, farming and footie.

Listen below: