Rabobank Best of The Country: December 23, 2023

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who looked back on a busy year in politics. The Country is finished for 2023 and will be back on air on January 15, with the Best of The Country on air on January 20.

The week's top interviews were:

Christopher Luxon:

Making his final appearance for 2023 on The Country, the Prime Minister pondered the past year in politics, the Mini Budget and tax cuts, the prospect for farming in 2024, Micheal Buble and Love, Actually.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand’s leading farming academics looked at the Great Kiwi Christmas Survey (ham v lamb and your favourite Christmas movie) and how long it takes to repatriate forestry land back to good productive pasture for food production.

Richard Burke:

The Gisborne-based LeaderBrand chief executive looked back on an unbelievably challenging 2023 for salad and vegetable growers.

Jane Smith:

The straight-talking North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, got stuck into woke regulations being foisted upon farmers. Plus, we got her Christmas wish list and Ag Person of the Year.

Shane McManaway and Doug Avery:

This week’s farmer panel featured two of our most favourite and long-standing correspondents who nominated their Politician and Ag Persons of the Year.

Jim Hopkins:

A rural raconteur came up with his Ag Person of the Year.

