Rabobank Best of The Country: December 2, 2023

Photo / Warren Buckland

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s global strategist, Michael Every, to discuss how the global economy was being affected by the state of an increasingly divided world.

The week's top interviews were:

Simon Bridges:

We asked the former National Party leader for his thoughts on the prospects of the new Coalition Government, how the “Wily Old Crocodile” Winston would behave, whether Sir John Key was in the ear of Christopher Luxon and, finally, if Maureen Pugh was useless, what does that say about Damien O’Connor?

Michael Every:

This week we found Rabobank’s Singapore-based Global Strategist in Hamilton where he was about to address the bank’s Global Farmers’ Masterclass. We pondered the state of an increasingly divided world and how that was affecting the global economy.

Laura Koot:

A rural entrepreneur who runs an agritourism business and is a driving force behind the Fairlight Foundation that trains female farmers. She’s also raising a family. This week, on behalf of Farmstrong, we asked her how she juggled all these responsibilities while looking after the top paddock.

Christopher Luxon:

Our newly-crowned 42nd Prime Minister talked about what he was going to do for farmers in his first 100 days in office and what he was going to do about Winston.

Listen below: