Rabobank Best of The Country - December 11, 2021

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank senior dairy analyst Emma Higgins, to find out about the latest Dairy Quarterly Report and a lift in the bank's forecast milk price.

This week's top interviews were:

Steve Maharey:

The former Labour Cabinet Minister and Vice-Chancellor of Massey University commented on whether the world needed to rethink the way it viewed capitalism. Plus, we covered Covid, food inflation and whether the National Party under Chris Luxon was back on track to being a meaningful opposition and a future government.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics warned that all that glitters is not gold when it comes to record-high commodity prices.

Emma Higgins:

With the release of Rabobank's latest Dairy Quarterly Report, its senior dairy analyst dropped her Xmas Grinch persona to lift the bank's forecast milk price for the 21/22 season to $8-80.

Jacinda Ardern:

We covered the Prime Minister's first face-off in the bear pit with Christopher Luxon, iwi checkpoints, releasing Groundswell briefing notes and whether Omicron could be our ticket out of Covid?

Jim Hopkins:

The rural raconteur said history could repeat with Christopher Luxon being the next David Lange. Plus, he nominated his Rural Person/s of the Year.

Listen below: