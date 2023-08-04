Rabobank Best of The Country: August 5, 2023

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s senior grains analyst Dennis Voznesenski, to find out more about world prices after Russian missiles hit Ukrainian ports.

The week's top interviews were:

Christopher Luxon:

National’s leader talked about his party’s new roading and infrastructure policy, and how he intended to pay for it, and he ducked for cover when asked about who was leaking from Labour’s caucus.

Mike Casey:

We talked to the Cromwell orchardist and entrepreneur behind the launch of the country’s first driver-optional, fully electric tractor at what is believed to be the world’s first 100 per cent electric, zero-fossil fuel orchard.

Adam Thompson and Rhys Roberts:

This week’s farmer panel featured two dynamic young entrepreneurs who had recently appeared on the iconic Country Calendar TV programme - one the director of the Restore Native Plant Nursery, the other the chief executive of Align Farms. Plus, we pondered emissions pricing and wool carpets in schools.

Dennis Voznesenski:

Rabobank senior grains analyst commented on world prices after Russian missiles hit Ukrainian ports and Russia’s Ministry of Defence warned that all vessels travelling to Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, including the largest port, Odesa, will be considered as potential carriers of military cargo. And could this grain supply crisis have a silver lining for New Zealand dairy farmers?

Chris Hipkins:

The Prime Minister commented on the eradication of M. Bovis, a tanking tax take, the perils of polls (ahead of Wednesday’s TV3 poll), waking up in cold sweat, National’s roading policy, and whether he’s going to take GST of fruit and veges.

