Rabobank Best of The Country: August 19, 2023

This week on the Best of The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Wairoa farmer Dave Martin, to find out how he’s getting on six months after Cyclone Gabrielle.

The week's top interviews were:

Sandra Matthews:

The Chair of Rural Women New Zealand, and Tairāwhiti sheep and beef farmer, gave an update on how the clean-up was going “the long six months” after Cyclone Gabrielle. She said the big problem for farmers right now was a lack of fencers.

Christopher Luxon:

National’s leader talked about Labour’s GST-free fruit and vege policy, his party’s upcoming tax policy, and if he regretted not ruling out working with Winston Peters.

Dave Martin:

Wairoa farmer, and event director for the East Coast Farming Expo updated the situation six months after Cyclone Gabrielle. He said he was still trying to get his maize off, which should have happened in April.

Chris Hipkins:

The Prime Minister pondered a worrying GDT result. Was he concerned about the state of the economy with rural earnings down? Plus, when will we see Labour’s agriculture policy?

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra’s chief executive commented on the co-op dropping its milk price forecast for the second time this month, due to weak Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction prices. The co-op now expected a milk price for the 2023/24 season in a range of $6.00 - $7.50 per kg, with a midpoint of $6.75 per kg.

Listen below: