Rabobank Best of The Country: August 12, 2023

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s Senior Ag Analyst, Emma Higgins, about the current state of the New Zealand dairy industry.

The week's top interviews were:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader wanted to “stop wasteful spending on day one”. We also asked how big is Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s fiscal hole and whether Winston and Seymour can be in the same room.

Emma Higgins:

“It’s always darkest before dawn”. So said Rabobank’s Senior Ag Analyst about the current state of the New Zealand dairy industry as we face tumbling prices off the back of China being awash with milk.

Wayne Langford:

The President of Federated Farmers unveiled a shocking new survey of 1000 dairy, sheep, beef and arable farmers which saw confidence at historic lows (81 per cent of respondents considered current economic conditions to be bad, with only 1 per cent considering them to be good).

Shane Jones:

The Prince of the Provinces pulled no punches in attacking “wokeism” and Māori dependency on the welfare state while staunchly defending his glorious leader, Winston, the great unifier. Who knew?

Jane Smith:

We asked a leading farmer and environmentalist whether we’d starve before we burn, with 13 nations agreeing to vastly limit livestock farming in order to save the planet (with Joe Biden’s “Climate Czar” John Kerry leading the charge). And was the US really going to fund and empower female climate change activists in the “patriarchal society of Northern Kenya”?

