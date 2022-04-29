Rabobank Best of The Country: April 30, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Rowena Duncum took a look at the 2022 Federated Farmers/Rabobank Farm Salaries Remuneration Summary Report with Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris.

The week's top interviews were:

Damien O'Connor:

As the Minister for Trade, O'Connor talked about his mission to Japan and Singapore with the PM, along with how China's Zero Covid policy and the Ukraine/Russia conflict were affecting New Zealand. As the Minister for Agriculture, he discussed the "pathetic" and dangerous signage on our rural roads and a plan to get the apples and pears industry spray-free by 2050.

Karen Williams:

The Federated Farmers vice president and transport spokeswoman commented on the Coroner's report on rural roading. She said that all Kiwis should be concerned about the state of our rural roads.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank NZ's chief executive took a look at the 2022 Federated Farmers – Rabobank Farm Salaries Remuneration Summary Report, which found that salaries for farm employees across the dairy, sheep/beef and arable sectors had grown strongly over the past two years.

Hunter McGregor:

We caught up with a Kiwi selling New Zealand venison in Shanghai, who had been in lockdown for 29 days at the time, as part of China's Zero Covid policy.

Bernadette Hunt:

Southland vice president of Federated Farmers commented on the latest changes to winter grazing announced this week.

