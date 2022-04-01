Rabobank Best of The Country: April 2, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank sheep and beef analyst Genevieve Steven, to find out how the Russian/Ukraine war could impact New Zealand's animal proteins sector.

This week's top interviews were:

Graeme Williams:

The outspoken advocate for pastoral farming (in the face of the threat carbon farming poses) responded to the Minister of Agriculture. Plus, he also commented on the devastating flooding in his region and his own battle with mental health struggles.

Hunter McGregor:

Shanghai is in lockdown as China continues to pursue a Zero Covid policy. What does this mean for a Kiwi selling New Zealand venison to Shanghai restaurants?

Winston Peters:

The former Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs commented on Chinese influence in the South Pacific, the debate around co-governance, Transmission Gully, and whether Team New Zealand was now Team "Take the money from the highest bidder"?

Genevieve Steven:

Rabobank's sheep and beef analyst looked at how the Russian/Ukraine war was likely to impact the New Zealand animal proteins sector and whether consumer demand for NZ animal proteins would be impacted by the war and sanctions.

Jane Smith:

The gloves came off as the leading rural commentator put the boot fairly and squarely into DairyNZ and Beef+Lamb NZ over the He Waka Eke Noa consultation process, saying pastoral farmers might be sitting around the table but they're "on the menu, so be very, very aware".

Rhonda Wilcox and Glynn Meads:

As we celebrated 40 years of the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme raising $40 million, we talked to two of the children of a man who was responsible for raising a lot of it.

