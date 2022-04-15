Rabobank Best of The Country: April 16, 2022

On the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Chair of the Rabobank Lower North Island Client Council, Mark Chrystall, to find out more about the bank's Financial Skills Workshops.

The week's top interviews were:

Derek Daniell:

One of New Zealand's leading sheep breeders shared his concerns about carbon farming creating an incentive to never log woodlots. Plus, he reckoned government policy was knee-capping the productive sector.

Jane Smith:

The straight-talking and award-winning North Otago farmer shot from the hip on holiday hypocrisy, falling productivity and why we can learn a salient lesson from Sri Lanka.

Mark Chrystall:

This Taihape farmer is also the Chair of the Rabobank Lower North Island Client Council. This week he attended one of the bank's Financial Skills Workshops in Feilding. We asked him who could attend the workshops and, more importantly, who should attend!

Hunter McGregor:

The Kiwi selling NZ venison in Shanghai had spent the past few weeks in Covid lockdown, only venturing outside his apartment for testing. We asked what impact the ongoing lockdowns would have on New Zealand exports to our largest market.

Winston Peters:

The NZ First leader commented on agricultural GHG emissions and whether farmers were being unfairly knee-capped on the altar of climate change. Plus, he commented on the Government's business acumen (or lack of) and said when it came to supporting Ukraine, we needed to send weapons, not kind thoughts.

Jim Hopkins:

Our resident rural raconteur weighed in on the split in farmer groups, Groundswell, Jacinda, and the divisive nature of co-governance being foisted upon an inherently egalitarian society.

