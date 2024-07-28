A spokesperson for the Marlborough District Council said a “non-poisonous pre-feed” was currently being laid, to see how many rabbits were taking the bait.

This had been done with bait stations to let rabbits get used to them.

“There is a lot of feed around at the moment and the weather is warmer than anticipated,” the spokesperson said.

The council expected to start the poisoning in August.

A council spokesperson said in November last year a spike in numbers was due to the time of year and was expected to trend downward heading into autumn.

But the number of rabbits along the river was said to be “extremely high” in May.

Rabbits there and in surrounding areas had long been an issue, particularly because burrows were compromising the stopbank network.

The council undertook a rabbit control operation in the Taylor River area south of the Burleigh Bridge using the rabbit haemorrhagic disease virus – K5 strain (RHDV1-K5) in response to large numbers of rabbits in the area in 2021.

At the time, the council said the area had a high number of wild rabbits and “conventional control methods”, such as shooting, were challenging to do in the area given it was open to the public.

A rabbit in a vineyard near the Taylor River in October last year. Photo / Marlborough Express

Last year, the council ran a night shooting operation using an approved pest removal operator over a three-month period, with 293 rabbits killed, the report said.

But shooting alone was said to not effectively reduce rabbit numbers to an “adequate and acceptable level” in the long term.

Monitoring showed numbers remained “fairly steady” shortly after a virus-laced carrot drop in 2021 and into 2022, at about 170 rabbits.

A count in June 2023 put the population at about 140.

Two areas of the western side of the river had been “heavily affected” by rabbits, the report said.

This included a 49ha area that had a vineyard, river reserve, plant nursery, office buildings and a beef farm.

Damage to stopbanks on the Taylor River due to rabbit burrows. Photo / Marlborough Express

A second 21ha area with a “light commercial” subdivision, river reserve, disc golf and a forestry company base with a dwelling was also “heavily affected”.

The cost of the operation was expected to be $23,000.

This included $2500 for bait, $500 for fencing, $14,000 for labour, $3000 for consent costs and $3000 for follow-up shooting.

The council recently counted rabbits over three nights in the upper Awatere.

An environment and planning information package from this month said that over the 91km of track inspected, 550 rabbits were counted, with the majority in the Molesworth area.

A ward night count route had been abandoned as the land use had changed which made the old route impassable, the report said.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.



