Tuesday is women’s bootcamp, an hour-long workout session run by Moses Mohi Beckham.

He expanded the bootcamp to the community after starting with friends in 2020.

“It was just myself and a vet and another farmer, we just started running around in a paddock doing push-ups, then it just evolved from there, and we were probably getting up to 10 to 15 dudes a couple of times a week.”

After moving to Pukehina, two locals asked him to start one for women.

“We just started with just doing squats out in the paddock there, and then a court was built, then just kind of evolved from there.”

Now, Mohi runs four bootcamps a week - two for men, two for women.

After bootcamp, Mohi works in many jobs, one of them being a facilitator for the Rural Support Trust, which he calls “have a cup of tea”.

The job has given Mohi insights into the mental health challenges faced by the rural community.

And he says it’s not all about having the right answers.

“[It’s about] sit and listen, and if you can carry some of that stress off them, especially if they’ve got no one to vent to, and if it’s been bottled up so long, it probably can be pretty tough.

“It’s weird, the more you listen, things just seem to kick in and words come out and seem to work.

“If I give them a hug by the end of it, I think I’ve cracked it.”

After Mohi started running the bootcamp, a friend built a basketball court for the group on their farm. Photo / RNZ, Ke-Xin Li

The 44-year-old says after going through a dark period in his own life, bootcamp was a way to boost not only physical health, but also mental health.

“We’ve developed friendships. When we first started, they were quite awkward; some of these fellas, they wouldn’t even shake your hands, but now a hug is a normal thing.

“I’m just trying to break through that and actually yarn about the good stuff, the real things, like family.

Mohi Beckham runs the bootcamp for locals as a way to boost physical and mental health. Phot0 / RNZ, Ke-Xin Li

“And once you start chewing the fat after the workout, then people start talking about anything.

“Farmers will have problems, but they may hold it to themselves, but once they share it out, someone may have a way to get around it, or someone knows someone that could help, and it kind of works out from there.”

He says rural living can mean “a lot of isolation”, making mental health a challenge, but the smaller community compared to cities means once they open up a space, it can be easier to support each other.

Mohi runs the bootcamp for free and has paid for equipment himself.

But seeing how it’s bringing the community closer, he says it is all worth it.

Cathryn Wattam has been coming here for three summers.

While life as a dairy farmer and kiwifruit orchardist is busy, she says the group exercise keeps her body and mind strong.

Cathryn Wattam has been coming to the bootcamp for three summers. Photo / RNZ, Ke-Xin Li

“Mental health - it’s about getting out, having conversations with people that aren’t your husband, just having fun, and just creating a community.”

This summer, she’s bringing her 14-year-old daughter to bootcamp.

“The alarm goes off, and you get your clothes out the night before, and you just make it happen.

“You just gotta get up. You gotta go.”

Hypnotherapist Tania Vinson recently moved to Pukehina for the beach life, and she says the bootcamp is a good way to get to know the community.

“Well, I haven’t died yet, so that’s good. I was a little bit sore, but a good sore.”

Tania Vinson is new to the area and joins the bootcamp to boost her physical health and find community. Photo / RNZ, Ke-Xin Li

It’s her second time at the bootcamp, and she says she will be coming for the third.

Parents sometimes bring their kids, so the workout is designed for a range of fitness levels.

Mohi says even though men’s and women’s sessions run separately, it’s the same challenge.

“I do the exact same workouts with the men.

“I just say it differently, but they all have to do the same bloody thing.

“If you think about it, everything’s all based around the core, the groin, the hips.

“Because men are not very flexible, they think they’re tough, but some of these dudes can’t even tie their shoelaces up.

“Whereas for the women, most of them are the opposite.

“So across the board we try to do a bit of everything.”

And at the end of the morning, making sure everyone’s included is what matters most.

Mohi says his trick is to always end on a round of high-fives.

“It’s just a finish, especially the new ones there and try to get them included.”

- RNZ