Tuesday is women’s bootcamp, an hour-long workout session run by Moses Mohi Beckham.
He expanded the bootcamp to the community after starting with friends in 2020.
“It was just myself and a vet and another farmer, we just started running around in a paddock doing push-ups, then it just evolved from there, and we were probably getting up to 10 to 15 dudes a couple of times a week.”
“We’ve developed friendships. When we first started, they were quite awkward; some of these fellas, they wouldn’t even shake your hands, but now a hug is a normal thing.
“I’m just trying to break through that and actually yarn about the good stuff, the real things, like family.
“And once you start chewing the fat after the workout, then people start talking about anything.
“Farmers will have problems, but they may hold it to themselves, but once they share it out, someone may have a way to get around it, or someone knows someone that could help, and it kind of works out from there.”
He says rural living can mean “a lot of isolation”, making mental health a challenge, but the smaller community compared to cities means once they open up a space, it can be easier to support each other.
Mohi runs the bootcamp for free and has paid for equipment himself.