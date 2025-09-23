A Project Fetu site visit. The programme aims to help Pacific and rural workers through hybrid, community-based learning.
An industry-first government training initiative launching in Otago aims to help Pacific and rural workers whose employment may be at risk, by breaking down geographical and cultural-access barriers to formal learning and opening up new career pathways.
The initiative, called Project Fetu, comes as primary industry manufacturers in regional areasdownsize, creating uncertainty in rural towns where one large employer often dominates the local economy.
If it is successful, industry leaders say the pilot could become a blueprint for delivering training in rural areas without local tertiary infrastructure, tackling inequities and helping to close critical technology skill gaps in manufacturing nationwide.
This would not only drive local, regional and national productivity and economic gains but also secure a sustainable workforce pipeline the manufacturing sector urgently needs.
Government data shows Pacific peoples make up around 12% of those on the Jobseeker Support benefit, despite being just 9% of the population.
Pacific youth not in employment, education or training (Neet) rates rose from 15.9% in 2023 to 19.9% in 2024, nearly double the national rate of 11.3%.
The data shows Pacific peoples are one of the youngest and fastest-growing populations in New Zealand, with over half under the age of 30.
However, educational attainment remains a challenge: only 65% of Pacific students achieve NCEA Level 2, compared to 73% nationally, and just 18% hold a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared to a national rate of 37%.
Unemployment and underutilisation rates for Pacific peoples sit at 10% and 18% respectively – significantly higher than the national averages of 5% and 12%.
A new path
Mata’aga Hana Fanene-Taiti, chief executive of Oamaru Pacific Island Trust and Waitaki Deputy Mayor, said many Pacific workers arrived in New Zealand with years of work experience but no formal qualifications.
She said the name Fetu – meaning “star” in Gagana Samoa – honoured Pacific navigators who used the night sky to guide their journeys, symbolising a new path for workers seeking skills and recognition.
“Traditional training pathways are often inaccessible due to cost, distance or time,” Fanene-Taiti said.
“Project Fetu is about creating hybrid, community-based ways of learning that meet people where they are, not just for Pacific people but for those in rural areas too.”
“The initiative allows us to provide alternative hybrid ways of upskilling members in our community, especially from a rural perspective. We don’t have tertiary providers here, so this highlights the demand and the need from the regions, but also a different way of teaching and learning that could benefit others too.”