Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visits the Wānaka A&P Show

The Country
2 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited the wool pavilion at the Wānaka A&P Show.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited the wool pavilion at the Wānaka A&P Show.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Waitaki MP Miles Anderson joined the crowd for the opening day of the Wānaka A&P Show today.

Now in its 88th year, the Wānaka A&P Show showcases rural life, innovation, and community.

Luxon officially opened the show before visiting the wool pavilion and sheep yards, which are mainstays of the A&P Show.

He also visited the Rural Village, which highlights traditional Kiwi farming practices, and the newly introduced Agri Exchange, an innovation hub designed to bring farmers and “future thinkers” together.

Luxon spent time with the local fire brigade and the women’s health bus and presented the President’s Trophy to the Young family, which recognises their nearly 30 years of service to the A&P Show.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Keith Cooper, board chairman of the Upper Clutha A&P Society, said it was a pleasure to have the Prime Minister at the show “to celebrate the rural community and show his support for the Upper Clutha’s agricultural sector”.

About the Wānaka A&P Show

Christopher Luxon checked out the Rural Village during his Wānaka A&P Show visit.
Christopher Luxon checked out the Rural Village during his Wānaka A&P Show visit.

With more than 40,000 passing through the gates over the two-day event, the Wānaka A&P Show contributes $22 million plus in direct economic benefit to the local community each year.

The show celebrates rural traditions with equestrian and livestock competitions, home industry displays, wool classing, wood chopping, and shearing, alongside more than 500 trade stalls from around the country.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

There are parenting zones, a children’s carnival area and family-friendly fun, while crowd favourites, such as the famous Jack Russell Race, the Grand Parade and old-fashioned sheaf tossing provide entertainment for locals and visitors alike.

The show’s impact extends beyond the two-day event, with profits helping to support the Wānaka A&P Foundation which is dedicated to the growth of the Upper Clutha district.

This year the show takes place on March 7-8.

Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country