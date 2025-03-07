Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited the wool pavilion at the Wānaka A&P Show.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Waitaki MP Miles Anderson joined the crowd for the opening day of the Wānaka A&P Show today.

Now in its 88th year, the Wānaka A&P Show showcases rural life, innovation, and community.

Luxon officially opened the show before visiting the wool pavilion and sheep yards, which are mainstays of the A&P Show.

He also visited the Rural Village, which highlights traditional Kiwi farming practices, and the newly introduced Agri Exchange, an innovation hub designed to bring farmers and “future thinkers” together.

Luxon spent time with the local fire brigade and the women’s health bus and presented the President’s Trophy to the Young family, which recognises their nearly 30 years of service to the A&P Show.