Powerful backing for IHC scheme

Each year, farmers are asked to pledge a calf when the calf is weaned or make a virtual donation. Photos / Supplied

Volkswagen New Zealand is celebrating alongside IHC and its hugely successful Calf and Rural scheme, which turns 40 this year and has raised $40 million.

Volkswagen New Zealand is helping IHC celebrate a monumental milestone anniversary.

The IHC's Calf and Rural Scheme turns 40 this year and has raised a remarkable total of $40 million for New Zealanders with intellectual disabilities.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles General Manager Kevin Richards calls this a "show-stopping amount" and life-changing for many.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles supports the cause by providing Amaroks for the campaign coordinators to travel the country and spread the word looking for much-needed donors.

They also use their presence at events such as Fieldays to drive awareness and raise funds for a cause that is embedded within rural communities.

"We celebrate this milestone together," Richards says.

"We are extremely passionate about this programme and the impact it has made for rural families, and we want to continue to use our voice to spread the word in support.

"Inclusion and impact are core values at the heart of what we do. IHC's mission is to drive meaningful, lasting social change for Kiwi families living with disabilities and this powerful milestone of giving back is certainly something to celebrate."

The IHC's Calf and Rural Scheme first began in Taranaki and Waikato but IHC quickly spread this successful fundraiser around the country.

Each year, farmers are asked to pledge a calf when the calf is weaned or make a virtual donation.

Between November and December, the calves are sold, and the virtual pledges and donations are used to support IHC's work in rural New Zealand.

IHC National Fundraising Manager Greg Millar says they've had more than 10,000 dairy farmers support the scheme over the past 40 years.

"These generous and loyal friends of IHC have helped us achieve so much over the years, but they are so often understated and humble when asked why, often saying 'it's just what you do'."

Millar says the sponsorship support of Volkswagen has been absolutely critical.

"Our team are out on the road in the Amarok connecting with farmers in rural communities. We personally visit and get around the back country bringing awareness and to say thank you to these generous farmers.

"In the end, everything about the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme and the people who support it, is about having an impact on a group of people who need a helping hand, who need some extra support, that's the real impact and why we are grateful."

The team at Volkswagen New Zealand pride themselves on quality, originality and performance. But they also love the idea of their vehicles playing a part in making memories and supporting Kiwis.

After all, they are a locally owned brand owned by the family-run business the Giltrap Group.

"Our cars are not just what get you from A to B, they're what you make memories and stories with," Richards says.¦