Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Potatoes: Tackling spuds’ perception issue despite their popularity

The Country
2 mins to read

A new study has revealed that the popular spud may be being dismissed as just a source of carbohydrates. Photo / 123rf

A new study has revealed that the popular spud may be being dismissed as just a source of carbohydrates. Photo / 123rf

They’re eaten more than any other vegetable in New Zealand, but new research reveals potatoes are suffering from a perception problem.

The consumer insights study from Potatoes New Zealand reveals that, rather than recognising their health and nutritional benefits, many Kiwis may still consider spuds just a “carb”.

The study

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save