“Shifting public perceptions remains a challenge for the industry and one we are very committed to addressing.

“As the research shows, while people love potatoes for their versatility and convenience, they tend to see them as a filling carbohydrate rather than a healthy, delicious and nutritious vegetable.

Trufitt said there was more to potatoes than carbohydrates.

“As well as getting high-quality fibre and fuel to power the body, you’re getting a wealth of nutrients like vitamin C, minerals including potassium and essential B vitamins.”

Trufitt said the research was commissioned due to a recent decline in potato consumption, as part of an overall drop in fresh produce consumption nationally.

Potatoes New Zealand chief executive Kate Trufitt.

“To reverse this, we needed to better understand what is driving consumer behaviours and attitudes towards potatoes as a basis for moving forward.”

The research showed that, as well as being a versatile ingredient widely accepted in the household, potatoes satisfied different needs for Kiwis as a familiar “comfort food”, providing “something for everyone” and “making life easy”.

While there are multiple varieties available, agria is the most purchased variety, with most people buying loose or unlabelled packaged white potatoes.

“This presents a real opportunity for the industry to better showcase the multiple varieties, flavours and textures of potatoes that are available,” Trufitt said.

The study showed there was significantly greater knowledge of different varieties and their uses among more loyal consumers who ate them twice a week or more.

“Ultimately, the comprehensive insights from this research have shown us where our priorities need to be focused, including shifting perceptions about the health benefits of potatoes, to unlock opportunities and growth,” Trufitt said.

The research was officially launched at Potatoes New Zealand’s annual conference in Christchurch.