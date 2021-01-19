Positive start to New Zealand export onion season

Photo / File

The 2021 export onion season is off to an early and positive start, Onions New Zealand chief executive James Kuperus says.

"Amongst all the turmoil created by Covid and the weather, it's great to be able to report that exports of New Zealand onions to Indonesia are under way, two months earlier than last year."

The result was thanks to the efforts of New Zealand government trade officials to keep trade open, and a decision by Indonesian officials to release quota early, Kuperus said.

Seventy-eight tonnes of onions harvested in January left for Indonesia last week.

"While this is small, it signals the season is under way early, and prices reflect the additional costs of growing and exporting during a pandemic."

The growing season has been favourable for onion growers, with adequate rainfall resulting in good quality product, Kuperus said.

"The drought in Auckland did not materialise. While water was short, there was frequent rain during the growing season."

New Zealand growers planted approximately 6 per cent less onions than last year, due to the uncertainty created by Covid-19, Kuperus said.

"However, yield is up so perhaps the season will be only about 3 per cent down on last."

Total onion exports were expected to be between 170,000 and 175,000 tonnes in 2021.

New Zealand onions are exported to 45 countries. Last year, the industry was worth $145 million.