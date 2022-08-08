Police got the cattle beast secured in a Castlecliff property's yard. Photo / Bevan Conley

A cattle beast on the loose in Whanganui has been euthanised after being secured in the yard of a Castlecliff property.

Police said the escaped cattle beast was reported around 2.20pm. It is understood it escaped from a nearby meatworks.

Police managed to contain the animal in an Omori Place property.

A spokesperson said due to the risk to public safety, police had to euthanise the animal.

On July 11 two loose cattle on the run in central Whanganui had to be dealt with by police, but not before one officer was charged down.