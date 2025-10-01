The changes will require significant financial investment, infrastructure modification and changes to pig farm practices. Photo / 123rf.com

Pig welfare rules to be strengthened with new farming standards by 2035

The changes will require significant financial investment, infrastructure modification and changes to pig farm practices. Photo / 123rf.com

By Lillian Hanly of RNZ

Welfare requirements for pig farming are going to be strengthened to some of the highest levels in the world, the animal welfare minister says.

The changes set new requirements for the use of farrowing crates and mating stalls, as well as requirements for space to grow pigs, but they will not come into force until the end of 2035.

Associate Minister of Agriculture Andrew Hoggard said that would give farmers sufficient time to prepare.

“This approach provides the sector with a realistic timeframe to make changes to their practices and farms, adapting to the new requirements without disrupting domestic pork supply or putting undue pressure on pig farmers.”