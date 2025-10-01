The new regulations include:
- Minimum spacing requirements for grower pigs will increase by 13.3%
- The time sows are confined in farrowing crates will be reduced from a maximum of 33 days to seven days, and a requirement to provide manipulable and deformable materials to enable farrowing sows to engage in nest-building behaviours
- Use of mating stalls will be limited to no more than three hours at a time, down from seven days.
The changes come after five years of consultation with the industry, stakeholders, veterinarians and the public, with Hoggard saying the Government had listened to and considered a “broad range of perspectives”.
“Together, these proposed new requirements will be amongst the highest in the world and demonstrate the importance New Zealanders place upon animal welfare.”
He also said the Government had worked hard to minimise the costs for farmers, but acknowledged the changes would require significant financial investment, infrastructure modification and changes to farm practices.
“The proposed amended regulations aim to ensure New Zealand retains its reputation for high animal-welfare outcomes, while making sure we keep a viable pig farming industry in New Zealand, and Kiwis have access to locally grown pork.”
- RNZ