“Dad grew crops for summer livestock feed, which wasn’t common practice in those days.”
He started a side business growing greens, sweetcorn and pumpkins.
In the mid-90s they dropped the greens and continued with the sweetcorn while the Japanese export market was going strong but in the early 2000s, the market became non-profitable.
“We started diversifying into maize on a large scale in 1995, until it became our main crop.”
The attention turns to maize
“I’ve always taken note of what they are doing in the USA, who’ve been using no-till cultivation since the 1960s and had 40 years of results and data available in the early 2000s,” Pellow said.
“I was interested if it would work in New Zealand.”
There were also fuel costs and time/labour constraints to consider carrying out full cultivation when they were really using it only to bury residue.
Pellow looked at strip-till cultivation, but decided to try the ultimate, no-till, starting small with half a field and building from there.
“I’m always looking for ways to improve efficiency and reduce costs.”
The introduction of precision technology about 2005 allowed guided application of fertiliser and chemicals, coupled with no tilling. Pellow is farming as he has always wanted, and using machinery he couldn’t even have imagined as a small boy.