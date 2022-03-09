Patearoa Collie Club president Tim "Wolf" O'Neill pats his heading dog Ewe after they secured a spot on the leaderboard competing in the short head and yard event at the club's 98th annual dog trial in the Maniototo. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

An annual dog trial event in the Maniototo is more about catching up with mates than chasing points.

The Patearoa Collie Club's 98th annual trials were held across three farms for two days last week.

Club president Tim "Wolf" O'Neill, a sheep and beef farmer in Gimmerburn, is in his fifth year of being club chief and organising the "good couple of days out".

The event was an opportunity to catch up with people and have a bit of fun.

For most members, including himself, it was the only event they competed in, as they were not chasing points to qualify for championships.

"We are here for a laugh for two days and that's our dog trialling for the year."

A "good day out" was enough to get members to return each year.

The club had about 25 members, all working on, or retired from, sheep and beef farms in the district.

Ages of members ranged from teenagers to early 70s.

"A few younger ones are coming through and a few older ones are keeping everyone in tow."

He competed in the short head and yard event on the morning of the first day, securing an early spot on the leaderboard with his 6-year-old heading dog Ewe.

"She's been rough enough but got them in the pen, so you've got to be happy with that."

He was realistic about his chances of retaining his spot on the leaderboard.

"There's another day tomorrow and there are good dogs coming."

The four courses were run on two family farms - the Weir and Andrews.

Lunch, rolling smokos and refreshments were served in a shed on the Newth family farm.

Wolf's wife Sara was in charge of the "cook shop", serving traditional fare including cold meats, spuds and salads.

"You've got to have peas to keep the old buggers happy."

Farmer Andrew Hore was the barman.

"That's probably the most important job," O'Neill said.

The club would help fellow North Otago Centre collie club Omakau-Earnscleugh hold the South Island Championship at Earnscleugh Station from May 2.

"We'll get to enjoy a few days there and see how it's done properly."

He had started planning his club centenary celebration in 2024.

"We'll aim for a big trial for the 100th and get as many people here as we can."

Patearoa Collie Club 2022 trial open results

Class 1: John Tweed

Class 2: Bill Hinchey

Class 3: Vic Stanley

Class 4: Lindsay Geddes